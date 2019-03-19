All apartments in Midland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 97th Street East

920 97th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

920 97th Street East, Midland, WA 98445
Midland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath Double Wide Mobile Home with a Huge Rec Room!!! Cathedral Ceilings!! Large Fenced Back Yard!! New Flooring through-out home, New Paint, New Bath tub, and New Kitchen Cabinetry.

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Refuse: Pierce County
Septic: $25 With Rent
Heat: Electric Forced Air
School District: Franklin Pierce
NON Smoking

Pets: Negotiable

$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning fee
$100 Utility Deposit:

Total Move in $3675

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 11/1/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 97th Street East have any available units?
920 97th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, WA.
What amenities does 920 97th Street East have?
Some of 920 97th Street East's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 97th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
920 97th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 97th Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 97th Street East is pet friendly.
Does 920 97th Street East offer parking?
No, 920 97th Street East does not offer parking.
Does 920 97th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 97th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 97th Street East have a pool?
No, 920 97th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 920 97th Street East have accessible units?
No, 920 97th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 920 97th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 97th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 97th Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 97th Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
