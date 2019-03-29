Amenities

906 96th St. E Available 04/01/19 Stunning 5 Bedroom Home in Tacoma! - Address: 906 96th ST E., Tacoma, WA 98445



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 5

Bathroom(s): 2.5

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 2,858

Heating: Gas - Forced Air

Cooling: No

Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. April 1st. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!

Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $2,695.00

Deposit: $2,650.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Stunning 5 Bedroom Home in Tacoma!

Open Concept, Large Bedrooms, Upgraded Appliances -

Gorgeous Kitchen

- Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances

- Beautiful Cabinetry

- Island with Pendent Lighting and Bar-Stool Seating

- Granite countertops throughout

- Large window with lots of Natural Light

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

- Recessed Lighting

Dining Area

- Sliding Door Offering Access to Deck

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

- Hanging Light Fixture

Open Living Room

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting

5 Bedrooms

- All Bedrooms Located Upstairs

- Large Master Bedroom with Double-Door Entry and Walk-In Closet

- All Bedrooms with Carpet

2.5 Bathrooms

- Master Bathroom with 5 Piece Ensuite

- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated

Utility Area

- Washer and Dryer

- Utility Sink

- Lots of Shelving

- Window offering Natural Light

2 Car Garage

Back Yard

- Beautiful Green Space

- Deck

Front Yard

- Beautifully Landscaped

- Great Curb Appeal

- Covered Porch



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 40lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renters insurance is required!



Alarm System:

- This property is equipped with an Alarm System. If tenants wish to use the system they will be required to set up an account in their name. All fees and false alarms will be tenant responsibility. After tenants set up their account and alarm code, they will be required to provide this information to NRB Property Management to keep on file. Any repairs needed due to negligence will be tenant responsibility.



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



(RLNE4743159)