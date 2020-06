Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Top floor (no upstairs neighbors!) fully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath 803 sqft apartment. Be the first to rent this, beautifully finished, newly remodeled unit. Featuring new LVP flooring, fresh interior paint, quartz counters & shaker cabinets in the kitchen & bathroom, new Kitchen appliances & in unit full size washer & dryer! Private Deck/Balcony is yours to enjoy! Easy access to freeway for simple commutes but tucked back away from road noise in established community. Available Mar 1st!