Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment! The unit comes with one carport parking space, additional parking is also available in front of the building. Located near I-5 and 512, near grocery stores, restaurants, parks and trails.



Pet friendly! Up to 2 pets allowed, 30lbs max. Pet rent is $30/ month (no pet deposit!)



Water, Sewer, Garbage is a flat fee of $50/ month. Electricity paid separately.



Application fee is $40 per person that is over the age of 18.