130 100th St S

Completely remodeled 3 bed/2.25 bath townhouse in quiet 4 unit building. Minutes from 512 and I-5. Parking for 2 cars in front of garage. Insulated interior walls keep almost all sound from traveling between units. Glass top stove with convection bake feature, garbage disposal, gas fireplace, one car garage. Large walk in storage closet in upstairs hallway. Backyard patio that gets plenty of sunshine. All kitchen appliances included. Washer and dryer will be installed/provided. Minimum 620 credit score & $4500 pre-tax monthly income. No pets, no smoking. Additional $85 monthly fee for water/sewer. Please complete our pre-screening survey to see if you meet our minimum criteria @ https://forms.gle/EbS2CRdY6WE8LsvP6

No Pets Allowed



