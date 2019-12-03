All apartments in Midland
130 100th St S
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

130 100th St S

130 100th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

130 100th Street South, Midland, WA 98444
Midland

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled Townhouse - Property Id: 182552

Completely remodeled 3 bed/2.25 bath townhouse in quiet 4 unit building. Minutes from 512 and I-5. Parking for 2 cars in front of garage. Insulated interior walls keep almost all sound from traveling between units. Glass top stove with convection bake feature, garbage disposal, gas fireplace, one car garage. Large walk in storage closet in upstairs hallway. Backyard patio that gets plenty of sunshine. All kitchen appliances included. Washer and dryer will be installed/provided. Minimum 620 credit score & $4500 pre-tax monthly income. No pets, no smoking. Additional $85 monthly fee for water/sewer. Please complete our pre-screening survey to see if you meet our minimum criteria @ https://forms.gle/EbS2CRdY6WE8LsvP6
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182552p
Property Id 182552

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5346624)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

