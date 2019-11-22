104 So. 96th St

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom home in Tacoma! - Address: 104 S. 96th Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 4 Bedrooms
Additional Room(s): Partially Finished Basement
Bathroom(s): 1
Parking: Off Street Parking
Square Ft: Approx. 1,538
Heating: Forced Air
Cooling: No Air Conditioning / No Cooling
Floor(s): Vinyl and Carpet
Washer and Dryer: Hook Ups
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. September 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $1,550.00
Deposit: $1,500.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500
School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.
Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
- Fireplace is nonoperational and is not to be used by tenants at any time.
- No parking permitted on the grass.
- This is a nonsmoking home.
- Nonoperational vehicles are not permitted on the lot.
- No growing or selling on the property. Please review the lease for further details.
We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.
If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505
All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates.
