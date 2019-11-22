104 So. 96th St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom home in Tacoma! - Address: 104 S. 96th Street, Tacoma, WA 98444



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 4 Bedrooms

Additional Room(s): Partially Finished Basement

Bathroom(s): 1

Parking: Off Street Parking

Square Ft: Approx. 1,538

Heating: Forced Air

Cooling: No Air Conditioning / No Cooling

Floor(s): Vinyl and Carpet

Washer and Dryer: Hook Ups

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. September 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!

Animals: No Pets

Rent: $1,550.00

Deposit: $1,500.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

- Fireplace is nonoperational and is not to be used by tenants at any time.

- No parking permitted on the grass.

- This is a nonsmoking home.

- Nonoperational vehicles are not permitted on the lot.

- No growing or selling on the property. Please review the lease for further details.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5101110)