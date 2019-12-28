All apartments in Midland
Find more places like 1018 76th St Court East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midland, WA
/
1018 76th St Court East
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1018 76th St Court East

1018 76th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1018 76th Street Court East, Midland, WA 98404
Midland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful & Recently Remodeled 2Bedroom 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 122741

This recently remodeled luxury plank flooring new cabinets ans countertops, Fully updated bathroom. This apartment is in a 4 plex building.
The unit is near shopping, grocery stores, Starbucks. It is 2 & 1/2 miles from Interstate 5 and minuets to downtown Tacoma. It is located just 3 blocks from the bus lines in a quiet neighborhood.
Fully Fenced back yard with covered parking and a second space for anther car.
MINIMUM income requirements are 3,400.00 per month take-home pay.
Water is 30 per person Sewer and garbage are paid by the landlord. Pet rent is 30.00 per month.
Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122741
Property Id 122741

(RLNE5383055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 76th St Court East have any available units?
1018 76th St Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, WA.
What amenities does 1018 76th St Court East have?
Some of 1018 76th St Court East's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 76th St Court East currently offering any rent specials?
1018 76th St Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 76th St Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 76th St Court East is pet friendly.
Does 1018 76th St Court East offer parking?
Yes, 1018 76th St Court East offers parking.
Does 1018 76th St Court East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 76th St Court East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 76th St Court East have a pool?
No, 1018 76th St Court East does not have a pool.
Does 1018 76th St Court East have accessible units?
No, 1018 76th St Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 76th St Court East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 76th St Court East has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 76th St Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 76th St Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAParkland, WAFife, WAFrederickson, WASpanaway, WASouth Hill, WAUniversity Place, WA
Edgewood, WAMilton, WAGraham, WASumner, WAPacific, WALakeland North, WADes Moines, WAGig Harbor, WAMaplewood, WAArtondale, WADuPont, WABonney Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College