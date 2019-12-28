1018 76th St Court East

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Beautiful & Recently Remodeled 2Bedroom 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 122741



This recently remodeled luxury plank flooring new cabinets ans countertops, Fully updated bathroom. This apartment is in a 4 plex building.

The unit is near shopping, grocery stores, Starbucks. It is 2 & 1/2 miles from Interstate 5 and minuets to downtown Tacoma. It is located just 3 blocks from the bus lines in a quiet neighborhood.

Fully Fenced back yard with covered parking and a second space for anther car.

MINIMUM income requirements are 3,400.00 per month take-home pay.

Water is 30 per person Sewer and garbage are paid by the landlord. Pet rent is 30.00 per month.

