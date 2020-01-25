All apartments in Midland
10119 Aqueduct Dr E
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

10119 Aqueduct Dr E

10119 Aqueduct Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

10119 Aqueduct Drive East, Midland, WA 98445
Midland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
COUNTRY LIVING! - Tired of that noisy little apartment you are in ?
Looking for a little place of your own with lots of green space around you?
Go drive by this CUTE little country farmhouse located just a few blocks East of 99th and Pacific Ave.

Nothing fancy here but it is clean and safe and everything works!

- 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom on the main floor + one big room upstairs (with sloped ceilings) that could be used for storage, a kids play area or ????

- living room, kitchen and eating area.
- enclosed back porch with washer/dryer.

Fenced yard with a fruit tree and ROOM FOR A GARDEN if you wish.

INTERESTED?
Good!

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $40 to
apply,
3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be
approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE5472785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

