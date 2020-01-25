10119 Aqueduct Dr E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

COUNTRY LIVING! - Tired of that noisy little apartment you are in ?

Looking for a little place of your own with lots of green space around you?

Go drive by this CUTE little country farmhouse located just a few blocks East of 99th and Pacific Ave.



Nothing fancy here but it is clean and safe and everything works!



- 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom on the main floor + one big room upstairs (with sloped ceilings) that could be used for storage, a kids play area or ????



- living room, kitchen and eating area.

- enclosed back porch with washer/dryer.



Fenced yard with a fruit tree and ROOM FOR A GARDEN if you wish.



1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $40 to

3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be

approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!



Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

