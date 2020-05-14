10016 Golden Given Road E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo! Complete with 846 sqft of living space, fireplace, balcony and washer & dryer included! Minutes from local freeway for easy commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! The fantastic galley-style kitchen features crisp white cabinets and eat in dining. The living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with tile surround, entertainment alcove above and slider door for access to the balcony. Just around the corner is 1 adorable bedroom with shared hall bath. The master boasts a large window for added natural light and en suite half bath and utility closet with washer & dryer included. Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.