All apartments in Midland
Find more places like 10016 Golden Given Road E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midland, WA
/
10016 Golden Given Road E
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:54 PM

10016 Golden Given Road E

10016 Golden Given Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10016 Golden Given Road East, Midland, WA 98445
Midland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo! Complete with 846 sqft of living space, fireplace, balcony and washer & dryer included! Minutes from local freeway for easy commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! The fantastic galley-style kitchen features crisp white cabinets and eat in dining. The living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with tile surround, entertainment alcove above and slider door for access to the balcony. Just around the corner is 1 adorable bedroom with shared hall bath. The master boasts a large window for added natural light and en suite half bath and utility closet with washer & dryer included. Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10016 Golden Given Road E have any available units?
10016 Golden Given Road E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, WA.
What amenities does 10016 Golden Given Road E have?
Some of 10016 Golden Given Road E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10016 Golden Given Road E currently offering any rent specials?
10016 Golden Given Road E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10016 Golden Given Road E pet-friendly?
No, 10016 Golden Given Road E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midland.
Does 10016 Golden Given Road E offer parking?
No, 10016 Golden Given Road E does not offer parking.
Does 10016 Golden Given Road E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10016 Golden Given Road E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10016 Golden Given Road E have a pool?
No, 10016 Golden Given Road E does not have a pool.
Does 10016 Golden Given Road E have accessible units?
No, 10016 Golden Given Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 10016 Golden Given Road E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10016 Golden Given Road E has units with dishwashers.
Does 10016 Golden Given Road E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10016 Golden Given Road E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAParkland, WAFife, WAFrederickson, WASpanaway, WASouth Hill, WAFife Heights, WA
University Place, WAEdgewood, WAMilton, WAGraham, WASumner, WAWollochet, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WALakeland North, WADes Moines, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College