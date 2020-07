Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great Condo! - Fresh paint! This two bedroom, two bath condo has a great floor plan and a large deck too! Washer and dryer in the unit, one reserved and covered parking spot.



this unit is on the second story.



Qualifications:



verifiable income of at least $3495

Good landlord references

Reasonable credit (no housing collections)



We show properties by appointment. Please call to schedule! 253-303-3880



(RLNE4806437)