Home
/
Medina, WA
/
7944 NE 32nd St
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7944 NE 32nd St
7944 Northeast 32nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7944 Northeast 32nd Street, Medina, WA 98039
Medina
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing water front house. - 1 dock with 2 lift.
(RLNE5328921)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7944 NE 32nd St have any available units?
7944 NE 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Medina, WA
.
Is 7944 NE 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
7944 NE 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 NE 32nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7944 NE 32nd St is pet friendly.
Does 7944 NE 32nd St offer parking?
No, 7944 NE 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 7944 NE 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7944 NE 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 NE 32nd St have a pool?
No, 7944 NE 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 7944 NE 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 7944 NE 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 NE 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7944 NE 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7944 NE 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7944 NE 32nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
