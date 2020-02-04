All apartments in Medina
Home
/
Medina, WA
/
760 Overlake Dr E
760 Overlake Dr E

760 Overlake Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

760 Overlake Drive East, Medina, WA 98039
Medina

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
dog park
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
internet access
ADU For Rent - Prime Medina location conveniently situated in the best neighborhood in WA, right next door to downtown Bellevue, 2 bus stops always to safeway, Whole Foods, 17 mins bus away to U-district. Mins to dog park.

Its a one bedroom unit in a single family lot, the landlords lives in the single family house next door. Surrounded by lush greens, its your quiet oasis in the bustling city, you too can be neighbors with Bill Gates!

The one bed one bath comes fully furnished, with your own private kitchen. $1960/ month. Free parking, utility included with internet.

(RLNE5361698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Overlake Dr E have any available units?
760 Overlake Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medina, WA.
What amenities does 760 Overlake Dr E have?
Some of 760 Overlake Dr E's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Overlake Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
760 Overlake Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Overlake Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Overlake Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 760 Overlake Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 760 Overlake Dr E offers parking.
Does 760 Overlake Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Overlake Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Overlake Dr E have a pool?
No, 760 Overlake Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 760 Overlake Dr E have accessible units?
No, 760 Overlake Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Overlake Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Overlake Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Overlake Dr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Overlake Dr E does not have units with air conditioning.

