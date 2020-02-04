760 Overlake Dr E

Amenities

pet friendly parking dog park internet access furnished

ADU For Rent - Prime Medina location conveniently situated in the best neighborhood in WA, right next door to downtown Bellevue, 2 bus stops always to safeway, Whole Foods, 17 mins bus away to U-district. Mins to dog park.



Its a one bedroom unit in a single family lot, the landlords lives in the single family house next door. Surrounded by lush greens, its your quiet oasis in the bustling city, you too can be neighbors with Bill Gates!



The one bed one bath comes fully furnished, with your own private kitchen. $1960/ month. Free parking, utility included with internet.



(RLNE5361698)