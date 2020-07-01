/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:49 PM
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Medical Lake, WA
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
324 E Frederick Ave
324 East Frederick Avenue, Medical Lake, WA
Amazing, well cared for Medical Lake split entry home. Minutes to Fairchild AFB, Amazon Distribution Center, and Downtown Spokane.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1005 N Stanley
1005 Stanley Street, Medical Lake, WA
1005 N. Stanley St. Medical Lake, WA - This fantastic 4 level home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Medical Lake.
Results within 1 mile of Medical Lake
1 of 50
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E.
12019 South Clear Lake Road, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2124 sqft
12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E. Available 07/31/20 • Open to Applications • - Gorgeous, custom-built 3-story home with 75 Feet of private waterfront on Clear Lake! Have fun skiing, boating, and fishing. Right next to NW Trek Wildlife Park.
Results within 10 miles of Medical Lake
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
106 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
9 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
14 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1255 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
13007 W 2nd Ave
13007 W 2nd Ave, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2085 sqft
BRAND NEW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Airway Heights Rancher with lots of space and covered patio - A wonderful opportunity to live in a new Viking home in the Traditions at Airway Heights! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Family room, Dining
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
12517 W 4th
12517 West 4th Avenue, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
Just minutes to Fairchild AFB, Amazon Distribution Center, the airport and downtown Spokane! *Living room with gas fireplace *Spacious eat-in kitchen with stove, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and dishwasher *Just off the living