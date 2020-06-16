All apartments in Medical Lake
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

324 E Frederick Ave

324 East Frederick Avenue · (253) 733-1317
Location

324 East Frederick Avenue, Medical Lake, WA 99022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$1,795

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2216 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing, well cared for Medical Lake split entry home. Minutes to Fairchild AFB, Amazon Distribution Center, and Downtown Spokane.

*Spacious living room with gas fireplace
*Dining room with sliders out to back deck
*Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher
*Master Suite with jetted bathtub
*Lower level family room with laminate flooring
*Sliders from the downstairs family room to the backyard
*Washer and dryer hookups
*Three car garage
*Gas heat and central air conditioning
*NO PETS, NO SMOKING

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 E Frederick Ave have any available units?
324 E Frederick Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 E Frederick Ave have?
Some of 324 E Frederick Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 E Frederick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
324 E Frederick Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 E Frederick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 324 E Frederick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medical Lake.
Does 324 E Frederick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 324 E Frederick Ave does offer parking.
Does 324 E Frederick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 E Frederick Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 E Frederick Ave have a pool?
No, 324 E Frederick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 324 E Frederick Ave have accessible units?
No, 324 E Frederick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 324 E Frederick Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 E Frederick Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 E Frederick Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 E Frederick Ave has units with air conditioning.
