324 E Frederick Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing, well cared for Medical Lake split entry home. Minutes to Fairchild AFB, Amazon Distribution Center, and Downtown Spokane.



*Spacious living room with gas fireplace

*Dining room with sliders out to back deck

*Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher

*Master Suite with jetted bathtub

*Lower level family room with laminate flooring

*Sliders from the downstairs family room to the backyard

*Washer and dryer hookups

*Three car garage

*Gas heat and central air conditioning

*NO PETS, NO SMOKING



*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant