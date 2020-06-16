324 E Frederick Ave

Amenities
Amazing, well cared for Medical Lake split entry home. Minutes to Fairchild AFB, Amazon Distribution Center, and Downtown Spokane.
*Spacious living room with gas fireplace
*Dining room with sliders out to back deck
*Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher
*Master Suite with jetted bathtub
*Lower level family room with laminate flooring
*Sliders from the downstairs family room to the backyard
*Washer and dryer hookups
*Three car garage
*Gas heat and central air conditioning
*NO PETS, NO SMOKING
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant