16032 53rd Ave W. Appliances not included

Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Single Family Home in Edmonds - Schedule a showing today.

Go to www.rentseattle.com or follow the show mojo link to schedule an appointment to view https://showmojo.com/l/f65f05502f

QUESTIONS: Call Lisa 206-577-0581



3 bedroom rambler in Edmonds with large flat fenced back yard. Quiet street. Lots of parking. Wood floors. Wood burning fireplace. Open floor plan. Light and bright.

Email contact: lcasal@rpapm.com or call 206-577-0581.

Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, last month, and security deposit required for move in. Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant. www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4062727)