15510 52nd Ave W

EDMONDS 3 BED 1.5 BATH!! Ready for Move in Today! - Cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath in Edmonds ready for move in TODAY!



To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/ce768f1c-85a4-471c-9e8d-c83eaeb68969



Great Edmonds location!-close to top-rated schools, shopping, I5, and just 25 mins from Seattle! Hardwood floors, high-quality carpeting, and stainless steel appliances! Back yard space, one story, open layout, with attic storage space! Schedule a tour today!



1080sfqt, 1 story, with private backyard space. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).



-Hard floors throughout living room!

-Carpet in bedrooms!

-Newly painted rooms!

-Spacious backyard!

-Stainless steel modern kitchen!



Terms:

-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in

-First month rent is due on move in

-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)

-$100 admin fee

-6 or 18 month lease only!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5315117)