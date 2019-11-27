15510 52nd Ave W

Amenities
EDMONDS 3 BED 1.5 BATH!! Ready for Move in Today! - Cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath in Edmonds ready for move in TODAY!
To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/ce768f1c-85a4-471c-9e8d-c83eaeb68969
Great Edmonds location!-close to top-rated schools, shopping, I5, and just 25 mins from Seattle! Hardwood floors, high-quality carpeting, and stainless steel appliances! Back yard space, one story, open layout, with attic storage space! Schedule a tour today!
1080sfqt, 1 story, with private backyard space. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).
-Hard floors throughout living room!
-Carpet in bedrooms!
-Newly painted rooms!
-Spacious backyard!
-Stainless steel modern kitchen!
Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-6 or 18 month lease only!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5315117)