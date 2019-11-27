All apartments in Meadowdale
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

15510 52nd Ave W

15510 52nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

15510 52nd Avenue West, Meadowdale, WA 98026

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
EDMONDS 3 BED 1.5 BATH!! Ready for Move in Today! - Cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath in Edmonds ready for move in TODAY!

To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/ce768f1c-85a4-471c-9e8d-c83eaeb68969

Great Edmonds location!-close to top-rated schools, shopping, I5, and just 25 mins from Seattle! Hardwood floors, high-quality carpeting, and stainless steel appliances! Back yard space, one story, open layout, with attic storage space! Schedule a tour today!

1080sfqt, 1 story, with private backyard space. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).

-Hard floors throughout living room!
-Carpet in bedrooms!
-Newly painted rooms!
-Spacious backyard!
-Stainless steel modern kitchen!

Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-6 or 18 month lease only!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15510 52nd Ave W have any available units?
15510 52nd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadowdale, WA.
Is 15510 52nd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
15510 52nd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15510 52nd Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 15510 52nd Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadowdale.
Does 15510 52nd Ave W offer parking?
No, 15510 52nd Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 15510 52nd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15510 52nd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15510 52nd Ave W have a pool?
No, 15510 52nd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 15510 52nd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 15510 52nd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 15510 52nd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 15510 52nd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15510 52nd Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 15510 52nd Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

