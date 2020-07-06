All apartments in Mead
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:20 PM

4118 E Hastings

4118 East Hastings Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4118 East Hastings Avenue, Mead, WA 99021
Mead

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Mead! Must see, Home has Laminate floors, remodeled bathroom, newer carpet, newer countertops, newer appliances and much more. Home comes with a 2 car garage, large fenced yard and washer dryer hookups. New vinyl windows were installed last year. Rent is going for $1395.00 plus all utilities. Security Deposit is $1395.00 as well. No pets allowed. For more information and to schedule a showing go to HomelandRents.com. For additional information call 509-999-2896

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 E Hastings have any available units?
4118 E Hastings doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mead, WA.
What amenities does 4118 E Hastings have?
Some of 4118 E Hastings's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 E Hastings currently offering any rent specials?
4118 E Hastings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 E Hastings pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 E Hastings is pet friendly.
Does 4118 E Hastings offer parking?
Yes, 4118 E Hastings offers parking.
Does 4118 E Hastings have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 E Hastings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 E Hastings have a pool?
No, 4118 E Hastings does not have a pool.
Does 4118 E Hastings have accessible units?
No, 4118 E Hastings does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 E Hastings have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 E Hastings does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 E Hastings have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 E Hastings does not have units with air conditioning.
