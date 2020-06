Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

Room for 10 people to work comfortably. Attractive building with parking in rear, ADA bathroom and full Kitchen. Easy commute, one block from Smokey Point Blvd., near high traffic businesses and several industrial businesses.

General Commercial Space. Property has two large Office/Retail/Reception areas with exterior access doors, 4 single desk small private interior offices, full kitchen and two bathrooms. Parking in rear of building. $18/SQFT plus NNN. Available NOW.