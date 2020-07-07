Amenities

11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 Available 09/01/20 Brand New - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Townhome on Cul-de-Sac - Beautiful brand new 1,312 sq ft townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open Great room plan. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a fenced back yard. Thie beautiful home is conveniently located minutes from I-5 and shopping.



Fridge, dishwasher,washer/dryer, stove, microwave are included.

1 car garage with 2 parking space on driveway.



Tenant is responsible for utilties. The tenant will also be required to maintain the yard.



This is a non-smoking home and pets are not allowed.



In addition to the security deposit, we will collect $250 that is non-refundable to cover cleaning the carpet and blinds when you move out.



To apply, please visit our website at www.belmarkhomes.com. Click on Now Renting, find the unit you'd like to apply for, and click Apply Now! You'll need to upload copies of pay stubs and picture id to submit your application. Everyone 18 and older will need to apply. Application fee of $40/applicant is non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



