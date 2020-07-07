All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101

11419 43rd Dr NE · (360) 653-3634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11419 43rd Dr NE, Marysville, WA 98271
Marshall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 Available 09/01/20 Brand New - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Townhome on Cul-de-Sac - Beautiful brand new 1,312 sq ft townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open Great room plan. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a fenced back yard. Thie beautiful home is conveniently located minutes from I-5 and shopping.

Fridge, dishwasher,washer/dryer, stove, microwave are included.
1 car garage with 2 parking space on driveway.

Tenant is responsible for utilties. The tenant will also be required to maintain the yard.

This is a non-smoking home and pets are not allowed.

In addition to the security deposit, we will collect $250 that is non-refundable to cover cleaning the carpet and blinds when you move out.

To apply, please visit our website at www.belmarkhomes.com. Click on Now Renting, find the unit you'd like to apply for, and click Apply Now! You'll need to upload copies of pay stubs and picture id to submit your application. Everyone 18 and older will need to apply. Application fee of $40/applicant is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5901825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 have any available units?
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 have?
Some of 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity