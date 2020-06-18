27 161st PL SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

North Bothell Home!!! - Wonderful 3-bedroom home in the Serrano community! The main level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and opens to the dining area. The family room has a gas FP and slider leading to the fully fenced backyard with patio. The upper level features a master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom. The second bedroom is larger than the master. There is also a third bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room on this level. This home is conveniently located: minutes to Mill Creek Town Center, 10 minutes to Alderwood Mall, 5 minutes to I-5 and easy access to Boeing. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



