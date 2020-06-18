All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

27 161st PL SE

27 161st Place Southeast · (425) 209-0252
Location

27 161st Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27 161st PL SE · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1906 sqft

Amenities

North Bothell Home!!! - Wonderful 3-bedroom home in the Serrano community! The main level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and opens to the dining area. The family room has a gas FP and slider leading to the fully fenced backyard with patio. The upper level features a master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom. The second bedroom is larger than the master. There is also a third bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room on this level. This home is conveniently located: minutes to Mill Creek Town Center, 10 minutes to Alderwood Mall, 5 minutes to I-5 and easy access to Boeing. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5662889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 161st PL SE have any available units?
27 161st PL SE has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 161st PL SE have?
Some of 27 161st PL SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 161st PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
27 161st PL SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 161st PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 161st PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 27 161st PL SE offer parking?
No, 27 161st PL SE does not offer parking.
Does 27 161st PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 161st PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 161st PL SE have a pool?
No, 27 161st PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 27 161st PL SE have accessible units?
No, 27 161st PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27 161st PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 161st PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 161st PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 161st PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
