All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204

18930 Bothell-Everett Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

18930 Bothell-Everett Highway, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 Available 07/19/20 Bothell Condo - This unit features tile flooring in entry, kitchen with SS appliances, living room with FP, greenbelt behind the unit, in-unit W/D and larger patio. The complex includes a clubhouse, athletic courts, and an outdoor pool. Just minutes to I-5, 405, Mill Creek, Town Center, Canyon Park, shopping and restaurants. The unit also has two reserved parking spots and the owner pays water/sewer/trash. No smoking and pets on approval only.

Terms: First month's rent, security deposit ($1200) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $4,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

(RLNE4392838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 have any available units?
18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 have?
Some of 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 currently offering any rent specials?
18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 is pet friendly.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 offer parking?
Yes, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 offers parking.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 have a pool?
Yes, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 has a pool.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 have accessible units?
No, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 does not have accessible units.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy Apt G204 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms
Martha Lake Apartments with PoolMartha Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College