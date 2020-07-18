All apartments in Martha Lake
18930 Bothell Everett Hwy

18930 Bothell Everett Hwy
Location

18930 Bothell Everett Hwy, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2da244006e ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/2da244006e Large 2 bedroom 2 baths condo in a quiet community. Kitchen open to dining area with plenty of cabinet space storage. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace and private balcony. 1 reserved parking space in garage. Building amenities include pool, gym, and basketball court. Tenants pays $35 per person for water/sewer & garbage Sorry no Pets. Application fee $45 per adult, minimum one year lease. First, and deposit due at lease signing. Real Property Associates, Inc. 7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115 www.rentseattle.com . Appliances: Freezer FloorCoverings: Laminate HeatingFuels: Electric HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 1 RoofTypes: Composition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy have any available units?
18930 Bothell Everett Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy have?
Some of 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
18930 Bothell Everett Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy offers parking.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy has a pool.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy have accessible units?
No, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 18930 Bothell Everett Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
