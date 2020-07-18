18930 Bothell Everett Hwy

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2da244006e ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/2da244006e Large 2 bedroom 2 baths condo in a quiet community. Kitchen open to dining area with plenty of cabinet space storage. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace and private balcony. 1 reserved parking space in garage. Building amenities include pool, gym, and basketball court. Tenants pays $35 per person for water/sewer & garbage Sorry no Pets. Application fee $45 per adult, minimum one year lease. First, and deposit due at lease signing. Real Property Associates, Inc. 7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115 www.rentseattle.com . Appliances: Freezer FloorCoverings: Laminate HeatingFuels: Electric HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 1 RoofTypes: Composition