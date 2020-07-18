All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated March 19 2019

18317 8th Dr SE

18317 8th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18317 8th Drive Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom In Bothell Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/79232480e1

This home is turn key ready! Come check out this 3BR w/ Bonus/loft area, 2 story home in Country Woods. Updated appliances. Great room w/ kitchen/dining w/ patio out to fenced yard. Master BR w/ 5 piece bath & walk in closet. Central AC. Hardwood floors, skylights & vaulted ceilings.

An easy commute near I-5 & I-405, great trails & parks, shopping & Mill Creek Town Center. You will not be disappointed when you see this home!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4577969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18317 8th Dr SE have any available units?
18317 8th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18317 8th Dr SE have?
Some of 18317 8th Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18317 8th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
18317 8th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18317 8th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18317 8th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 18317 8th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 18317 8th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 18317 8th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18317 8th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18317 8th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 18317 8th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 18317 8th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 18317 8th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18317 8th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18317 8th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18317 8th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18317 8th Dr SE has units with air conditioning.
