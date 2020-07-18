All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

17910 8th Pl W

17910 8th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

17910 8th Place West, Martha Lake, WA 98037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Brand New 4 Bed 2.75 Bath Craftsman Home in Lynnwood - This new 2018 construction is located in a desirable neighborhood in Lynnwood. Spacious floor plan with kitchen that includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances opening out to a cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Nook in kitchen opens out to the patio and home also features a formal dining. One bedroom with a 3/4 bath located on the main floor. Upper floor features the remaining three bedrooms. Master bedroom features an en suite 5-piece bathroom with a soaker tub and walk-in closet. Just minutes to shopping & easy commuting. Edmonds SD - Hazelwood Elem, Alderwood Middle, Lynnwood High

First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult over the age of 18. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, cats ok, dogs under 50 lbs ok. $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4076956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17910 8th Pl W have any available units?
17910 8th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 17910 8th Pl W have?
Some of 17910 8th Pl W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17910 8th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
17910 8th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17910 8th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 17910 8th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 17910 8th Pl W offer parking?
No, 17910 8th Pl W does not offer parking.
Does 17910 8th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17910 8th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17910 8th Pl W have a pool?
No, 17910 8th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 17910 8th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 17910 8th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 17910 8th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 17910 8th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17910 8th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 17910 8th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
