17910 8th Pl W

Brand New 4 Bed 2.75 Bath Craftsman Home in Lynnwood - This new 2018 construction is located in a desirable neighborhood in Lynnwood. Spacious floor plan with kitchen that includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances opening out to a cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Nook in kitchen opens out to the patio and home also features a formal dining. One bedroom with a 3/4 bath located on the main floor. Upper floor features the remaining three bedrooms. Master bedroom features an en suite 5-piece bathroom with a soaker tub and walk-in closet. Just minutes to shopping & easy commuting. Edmonds SD - Hazelwood Elem, Alderwood Middle, Lynnwood High



First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult over the age of 18. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, cats ok, dogs under 50 lbs ok. $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



