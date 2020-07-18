All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17525 3rd ave SE

17525 3rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17525 3rd Avenue Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
12/Month Lease - Price Reduced on Gorgeous Newer Bothell Area Home - Built 2015 with beautiful hardwoods, Quartz Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Hardware & Back Splash. Huge master bedroom/bathroom & relaxing bonus loft & fully finished basement. You will love this great room style floor plan on a newly landscaped lot with a serene green belt view and fully fenced backyard. So much more for you to enjoy, just minutes to I-5/405, Mill Creek Town-center and other amenities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4464878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17525 3rd ave SE have any available units?
17525 3rd ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
Is 17525 3rd ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
17525 3rd ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17525 3rd ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 17525 3rd ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 17525 3rd ave SE offer parking?
No, 17525 3rd ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 17525 3rd ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17525 3rd ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17525 3rd ave SE have a pool?
No, 17525 3rd ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 17525 3rd ave SE have accessible units?
No, 17525 3rd ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17525 3rd ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17525 3rd ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17525 3rd ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17525 3rd ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
