17525 3rd ave SE

12/Month Lease - Price Reduced on Gorgeous Newer Bothell Area Home - Built 2015 with beautiful hardwoods, Quartz Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Hardware & Back Splash. Huge master bedroom/bathroom & relaxing bonus loft & fully finished basement. You will love this great room style floor plan on a newly landscaped lot with a serene green belt view and fully fenced backyard. So much more for you to enjoy, just minutes to I-5/405, Mill Creek Town-center and other amenities.



No Pets Allowed



