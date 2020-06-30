All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 15626 2nd Place West #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
15626 2nd Place West #A
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

15626 2nd Place West #A

15626 2nd Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15626 2nd Place West, Martha Lake, WA 98087

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must See 2200+ SF 2-Story home in Lynnwood. This duplex has an open floor plan, and includes 4 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms. The main floor includes a Great Room has a fireplace to cozy up to. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, quartz slab counter tops and a full tile backsplash. A sliding glass door opens up to a patio and a level backyard. The yard is fully fenced. A large 2 car garage has space for plenty of additional storage.

Upstairs, the master suite has its own bathroom with a large double sink vanity ensuring plenty of room for two people, and a walk-in closet large enough for any clothing enthusiast. The laundry room has washer & dryer hookups and plenty of storage.

Gas heat and hot water will keep the utility bills low. Large 2 car garage fully finished, and is even wired for phone and television.

Great I-5 / I-405 access from 164th, and close to several park and rides.

No pets accepted. Landlord arranges landscape service. If interested, call John at (425) 244-0549
(pictures represent images of home)

LEASE DETAILS
Rent $2,575/month
Refundable Security Deposit $3,863
Non-refundable Application Fee $30
Deposits due upon lease signing

LEASE TERMS
12 month
No Smoking
No Pets

GENERAL
Housing type = Duplex
Laundry = w/d hookups
Parking = attached garage
4 bed 3 bath
2207 sq/ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15626 2nd Place West #A have any available units?
15626 2nd Place West #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 15626 2nd Place West #A have?
Some of 15626 2nd Place West #A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15626 2nd Place West #A currently offering any rent specials?
15626 2nd Place West #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15626 2nd Place West #A pet-friendly?
No, 15626 2nd Place West #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 15626 2nd Place West #A offer parking?
Yes, 15626 2nd Place West #A offers parking.
Does 15626 2nd Place West #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15626 2nd Place West #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15626 2nd Place West #A have a pool?
No, 15626 2nd Place West #A does not have a pool.
Does 15626 2nd Place West #A have accessible units?
No, 15626 2nd Place West #A does not have accessible units.
Does 15626 2nd Place West #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15626 2nd Place West #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 15626 2nd Place West #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 15626 2nd Place West #A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms
Martha Lake Apartments with PoolMartha Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College