15626 2nd Place West #A

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Must See 2200+ SF 2-Story home in Lynnwood. This duplex has an open floor plan, and includes 4 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms. The main floor includes a Great Room has a fireplace to cozy up to. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, quartz slab counter tops and a full tile backsplash. A sliding glass door opens up to a patio and a level backyard. The yard is fully fenced. A large 2 car garage has space for plenty of additional storage.



Upstairs, the master suite has its own bathroom with a large double sink vanity ensuring plenty of room for two people, and a walk-in closet large enough for any clothing enthusiast. The laundry room has washer & dryer hookups and plenty of storage.



Gas heat and hot water will keep the utility bills low. Large 2 car garage fully finished, and is even wired for phone and television.



Great I-5 / I-405 access from 164th, and close to several park and rides.



No pets accepted. Landlord arranges landscape service. If interested, call John at (425) 244-0549

(pictures represent images of home)



LEASE DETAILS

Rent $2,575/month

Refundable Security Deposit $3,863

Non-refundable Application Fee $30

Deposits due upon lease signing



LEASE TERMS

12 month

No Smoking

No Pets



GENERAL

Housing type = Duplex

Laundry = w/d hookups

Parking = attached garage

4 bed 3 bath

2207 sq/ft