15626 2nd Place West #A

Amenities
Must See 2200+ SF 2-Story home in Lynnwood. This duplex has an open floor plan, and includes 4 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms. The main floor includes a Great Room has a fireplace to cozy up to. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, quartz slab counter tops and a full tile backsplash. A sliding glass door opens up to a patio and a level backyard. The yard is fully fenced. A large 2 car garage has space for plenty of additional storage.
Upstairs, the master suite has its own bathroom with a large double sink vanity ensuring plenty of room for two people, and a walk-in closet large enough for any clothing enthusiast. The laundry room has washer & dryer hookups and plenty of storage.
Gas heat and hot water will keep the utility bills low. Large 2 car garage fully finished, and is even wired for phone and television.
Great I-5 / I-405 access from 164th, and close to several park and rides.
No pets accepted. Landlord arranges landscape service. If interested, call John at (425) 244-0549
(pictures represent images of home)
LEASE DETAILS
Rent $2,575/month
Refundable Security Deposit $3,863
Non-refundable Application Fee $30
Deposits due upon lease signing
LEASE TERMS
12 month
No Smoking
No Pets
GENERAL
Housing type = Duplex
Laundry = w/d hookups
Parking = attached garage
4 bed 3 bath
2207 sq/ft