Martha Lake, WA
15 164th St SW #F2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

15 164th St SW #F2

15 164th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

15 164th Street Southwest, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15 164th St SW #F2 - (FOR RENT) Luxury TOWNHOME! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice floor plan, gas, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, 5 piece master with huge walk-in closet!. Tile and granite counters, hardwood entry, painted millwork, vaulted ceilings and much more. Deep oversized 2 car garage with room for storage. Minutes to Mill Creek TOWN CENTER, I-5, schools and shopping. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4062569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 164th St SW #F2 have any available units?
15 164th St SW #F2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 15 164th St SW #F2 have?
Some of 15 164th St SW #F2's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 164th St SW #F2 currently offering any rent specials?
15 164th St SW #F2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 164th St SW #F2 pet-friendly?
No, 15 164th St SW #F2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 15 164th St SW #F2 offer parking?
Yes, 15 164th St SW #F2 does offer parking.
Does 15 164th St SW #F2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 164th St SW #F2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 164th St SW #F2 have a pool?
No, 15 164th St SW #F2 does not have a pool.
Does 15 164th St SW #F2 have accessible units?
No, 15 164th St SW #F2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 164th St SW #F2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 164th St SW #F2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 164th St SW #F2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 164th St SW #F2 does not have units with air conditioning.
