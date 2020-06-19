Amenities

15 164th St SW #F2 - (FOR RENT) Luxury TOWNHOME! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice floor plan, gas, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, 5 piece master with huge walk-in closet!. Tile and granite counters, hardwood entry, painted millwork, vaulted ceilings and much more. Deep oversized 2 car garage with room for storage. Minutes to Mill Creek TOWN CENTER, I-5, schools and shopping. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4062569)