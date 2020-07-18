112 172nd Pl SE

Amenities

Spacious Bothell/Mill Creek 3 Bedroom Single Story House, Move In Ready! - This spacious single story home located in Bothell is move in ready! Brand new updates throughout include; new carpet, complete exterior and interior paint, roof, light fixture, and more!

As you enter this home you will walk into a spacious formal living area. Straight ahead you have a large kitchen that joins the dining room and a second living space with a built in entertainment center and fireplace. Throughout the hallway you have laundry, two rooms with a full hallway bathroom, and the master bedroom with its own private bath. Nice fully fenced backyard with a beautiful patio and waterfall for entertaining. Home also offers a very spacious 2 car garage with lots of room for storage.

Walking distance to Lynnwood High School and minutes to major shopping and freeway access.



Schools: Martha Lake Elem, Alderwood Middle, and Lynnwood High.



-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

-Utilities paid by tenant(s).

-Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.

-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas

-No Pets.



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact".



