Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 172nd Pl SE

112 172nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

112 172nd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious Bothell/Mill Creek 3 Bedroom Single Story House, Move In Ready! - This spacious single story home located in Bothell is move in ready! Brand new updates throughout include; new carpet, complete exterior and interior paint, roof, light fixture, and more!
As you enter this home you will walk into a spacious formal living area. Straight ahead you have a large kitchen that joins the dining room and a second living space with a built in entertainment center and fireplace. Throughout the hallway you have laundry, two rooms with a full hallway bathroom, and the master bedroom with its own private bath. Nice fully fenced backyard with a beautiful patio and waterfall for entertaining. Home also offers a very spacious 2 car garage with lots of room for storage.
Walking distance to Lynnwood High School and minutes to major shopping and freeway access.

Schools: Martha Lake Elem, Alderwood Middle, and Lynnwood High.

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.
-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas
-No Pets.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact".

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 172nd Pl SE have any available units?
112 172nd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 112 172nd Pl SE have?
Some of 112 172nd Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 172nd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
112 172nd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 172nd Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 112 172nd Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 112 172nd Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 112 172nd Pl SE offers parking.
Does 112 172nd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 172nd Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 172nd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 112 172nd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 112 172nd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 112 172nd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 172nd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 172nd Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 172nd Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 172nd Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
