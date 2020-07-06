All apartments in Martha Lake
103 182nd Pl SW #A
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

103 182nd Pl SW #A

103 182nd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

103 182nd Place Southwest, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending!!! Move-In READY!!!! Huge Duplex Style Home with Large Fully Fenced Yard! - Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom PLUS den/office, 2.5 Baths home will give you more space than ever! Well over 2000 sqft! Features a gourmet kitchen with gas range and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master bed/bath suite. Two-car garage with storage room and storage shed. Huge fully fenced yard. Cats OK, dogs up to 35lbs OK. Close to i-5 &i-405!

SQ FT:2160

YEAR BUILT: 2007

COUNTY: Snohomish

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hilltop
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Cats OK, dogs up to 35lbs OK. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2100
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5322031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

