103 182nd Pl SW #A

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending!!! Move-In READY!!!! Huge Duplex Style Home with Large Fully Fenced Yard! - Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom PLUS den/office, 2.5 Baths home will give you more space than ever! Well over 2000 sqft! Features a gourmet kitchen with gas range and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master bed/bath suite. Two-car garage with storage room and storage shed. Huge fully fenced yard. Cats OK, dogs up to 35lbs OK. Close to i-5 &i-405!



SQ FT:2160



YEAR BUILT: 2007



COUNTY: Snohomish



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hilltop

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood

HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Cats OK, dogs up to 35lbs OK. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2100

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE5322031)