103 182nd Pl SW #A

Application Pending!!! Move-In READY!!!! Huge Duplex Style Home with Large Fully Fenced Yard! - Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom PLUS den/office, 2.5 Baths home will give you more space than ever! Well over 2000 sqft! Features a gourmet kitchen with gas range and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master bed/bath suite. Two-car garage with storage room and storage shed. Huge fully fenced yard. Cats OK, dogs up to 35lbs OK. Close to i-5 &i-405!
SQ FT:2160
YEAR BUILT: 2007
COUNTY: Snohomish
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hilltop
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Cats OK, dogs up to 35lbs OK. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2100
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
