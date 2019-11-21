3617 139th St Ct NW

Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex is approximately 1,240 sq ft and located in North Gig Harbor, set back off Peacock Hill on a cul-de-sac. Freshly updated with new stainless appliances, new laminate flooring and carpet. This home has vaulted ceilings, and a large kitchen that opens to the living room where you'll find a gas fireplace. This single level duplex boasts a 2 car attached garage, washer & dryer hookups, forced air heat and a deck. One Pet Negotiable (Under 30lbs) and No Smoking Property.
3617 139th St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $1,895.00/ month
Deposit: $1,795.00
Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult
12 Month Lease Available
Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
