All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 3617 139th St Ct NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, WA
/
3617 139th St Ct NW
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

3617 139th St Ct NW

3617 139th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3617 139th Street Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Duplex Off Peacock Hill in Gig Harbor - 3 Bedroom Duplex Off Peacock Hill in Gig Harbor
This 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex is approximately 1,240 sq ft and located in North Gig Harbor, set back off Peacock Hill on a cul-de-sac. Freshly updated with new stainless appliances, new laminate flooring and carpet. This home has vaulted ceilings, and a large kitchen that opens to the living room where you'll find a gas fireplace. This single level duplex boasts a 2 car attached garage, washer & dryer hookups, forced air heat and a deck. One Pet Negotiable (Under 30lbs) and No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

3617 139th St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,895.00/ month
Deposit: $1,795.00
Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult
12 Month Lease Available

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE5162145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 139th St Ct NW have any available units?
3617 139th St Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, WA.
What amenities does 3617 139th St Ct NW have?
Some of 3617 139th St Ct NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 139th St Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
3617 139th St Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 139th St Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 139th St Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 3617 139th St Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 3617 139th St Ct NW offers parking.
Does 3617 139th St Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 139th St Ct NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 139th St Ct NW have a pool?
No, 3617 139th St Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 3617 139th St Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 3617 139th St Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 139th St Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 139th St Ct NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 139th St Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 139th St Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Maplewood 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMaplewood Apartments with Balconies
Maplewood Apartments with GaragesMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College