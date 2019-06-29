All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

15606 14th Ave NW

15606 14th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

15606 14th Avenue Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rustic Living in Beautiful Gig-Harbor- 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home on Acreage! - This 3 Bedroom 1 bath rambler is located on a large lot with loads of storage! Home has two convenient entrances and a large/spacious shop area. Enter into the home from the front and enter into a large living room. From there you can go either to the dining room or one of the three bedrooms. The kitchen has amazing natural lighting and great counter space.
The bedrooms are all spacious and with a good amount of closet space.

Please note that cats and small dogs are permitted pets .

Nearby schools include Purdy Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School and Peninsula High School.

Move in funds needed are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per occupant 18 years and older.

Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2243, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.

(RLNE4732458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15606 14th Ave NW have any available units?
15606 14th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, WA.
Is 15606 14th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
15606 14th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15606 14th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 15606 14th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 15606 14th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 15606 14th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 15606 14th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15606 14th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15606 14th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 15606 14th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 15606 14th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 15606 14th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 15606 14th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 15606 14th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15606 14th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 15606 14th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
