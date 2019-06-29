15606 14th Ave NW

Amenities

Rustic Living in Beautiful Gig-Harbor- 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home on Acreage! - This 3 Bedroom 1 bath rambler is located on a large lot with loads of storage! Home has two convenient entrances and a large/spacious shop area. Enter into the home from the front and enter into a large living room. From there you can go either to the dining room or one of the three bedrooms. The kitchen has amazing natural lighting and great counter space.

The bedrooms are all spacious and with a good amount of closet space.



Please note that cats and small dogs are permitted pets .



Nearby schools include Purdy Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School and Peninsula High School.



Move in funds needed are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per occupant 18 years and older.



Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2243, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.



