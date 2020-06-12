/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Maple Valley, WA
Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue, Maple Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
976 sqft
Community. Nature. Active living. Modern convenience. Welcome home to Ascend. Experience the best of Pacific Northwest living at the brand-new Ascend Maple Valley.
Results within 10 miles of Maple Valley
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
868 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
850 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Gilman
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
907 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
860 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
980 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
925 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Gilman
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101
204 Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1262 sqft
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus Room in Downtown Issaquah - Downtown Issaquah Living in the convenient Ridgebrook community! Gracious floor plan features two bedrooms, two baths, a double door
23613 112th Ave SE J-103
23613 112th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
882 sqft
23613 112th Ave SE J-103 Available 07/01/20 2BR/2BA Condo Glossy Hardwoods, Granite Countertops, W/S/G Included!! - This spacious 2BR/2BA condo is located in Kent on the East Hill! Your new home features a very open floor plan, with glossy
Olde Town
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.
Olde Town
700 Front St. S.
700 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1178 sqft
Welcome to your quiet retreat in beautiful, downtown Issaquah! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-90 and Costco, but tucked away beneath the forest. You'll love this spacious, one level condo with upgraded, open kitchen and 2 stylish, full baths.
Cascade
11560 SE 170th Ct.
11560 Southeast 170th Court, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1160 sqft
11560 SE 170th Ct. Available 05/01/20 Spacious Luxury Townhouse in Renton - Great Location! Virtual Tour Available Now - View the virtual tour of this property here: https://portfolio.zinspector.
14019 SE 177th St #M201
14019 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
14121 SE 177th St #A203
14121 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
946 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
14113 SE 177th St #J105
14113 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
