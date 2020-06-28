All apartments in Maple Valley
28218 230th Avenue Southeast
Last updated September 10 2019

28218 230th Avenue Southeast

28218 230th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

28218 230th Avenue Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This 3 bed/2.5 bath home is up for rent, ideally to a professional family with either elementary and/or high school grade children.

The home is very spacious with a beautiful white chef's kitchen and a 3-level deck great for BBQ's. It has 3 covered parking spots as well as 3 additional spaces on the driveway.

It is walking distance to Glacier Park Elementary School (9/10 rating) & Tahoma Senior High School (8/10) in the highly demanded Tahoma School District.

The beautiful, private backyard providing a relaxing, shady and cool hangout spot during hot summer evenings.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/maple-valley-wa?lid=12527640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5114072)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28218 230th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
28218 230th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 28218 230th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 28218 230th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28218 230th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
28218 230th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28218 230th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 28218 230th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 28218 230th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 28218 230th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 28218 230th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28218 230th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28218 230th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 28218 230th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 28218 230th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 28218 230th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 28218 230th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28218 230th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 28218 230th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 28218 230th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
