28218 230th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This 3 bed/2.5 bath home is up for rent, ideally to a professional family with either elementary and/or high school grade children.



The home is very spacious with a beautiful white chef's kitchen and a 3-level deck great for BBQ's. It has 3 covered parking spots as well as 3 additional spaces on the driveway.



It is walking distance to Glacier Park Elementary School (9/10 rating) & Tahoma Senior High School (8/10) in the highly demanded Tahoma School District.



The beautiful, private backyard providing a relaxing, shady and cool hangout spot during hot summer evenings.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/maple-valley-wa?lid=12527640



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5114072)