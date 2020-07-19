24216 SE 278th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION APPROVED - FOUR BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE ARBORS AT MAPLE WOOD - Welcome home to this 2700 square foot, 2 story house in the neighborhood of The Arbors at Maple Wood in Maple Valley. Conveniently located near Maple Valley Hwy (169), the Four Corners shopping area, the new Tahoma High School, and a short drive to Covington and Hwy 18.



On the main floor there is a den with built in bookshelves, a great room concept with family room, dining area and kitchen, half bathroom, and utility room with washer, dryer, wash basin, and cabinets. The kitchen features all appliance and large pantry closet. The family room has a gas fireplace, and built-in wiring for entertainment system.



Upstairs is an open loft area, full bathroom, and all 4 bedrooms. The master bedroom is large and features a 5 piece master bathroom as well as a walk-in closet with built in shelving.



The back of the house is full fenced and has a large deck with built in BBQ gas line. Easy to maintain landscaping front and back. Two car garage with opener and lots of built in shelves for extra storage. The neighborhood has several picnic areas as well as a park with large play toy.



TERMS: Available January 1, 2019. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $2,495.00 and a deposit of $2,500.00. No smoking. Small pets will be considered case by case with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.



Sarah Devine, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Direct Phone: 253-334-1444

sdevine@wpmsouth.com

www.wpmsouth.com

www.sarahdevine.withwre.com



(RLNE3498562)