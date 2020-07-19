All apartments in Maple Valley
Maple Valley, WA
24216 SE 278th St
24216 SE 278th St

24216 Southeast 278th Street · No Longer Available
Location

24216 Southeast 278th Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION APPROVED - FOUR BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE ARBORS AT MAPLE WOOD - Welcome home to this 2700 square foot, 2 story house in the neighborhood of The Arbors at Maple Wood in Maple Valley. Conveniently located near Maple Valley Hwy (169), the Four Corners shopping area, the new Tahoma High School, and a short drive to Covington and Hwy 18.

On the main floor there is a den with built in bookshelves, a great room concept with family room, dining area and kitchen, half bathroom, and utility room with washer, dryer, wash basin, and cabinets. The kitchen features all appliance and large pantry closet. The family room has a gas fireplace, and built-in wiring for entertainment system.

Upstairs is an open loft area, full bathroom, and all 4 bedrooms. The master bedroom is large and features a 5 piece master bathroom as well as a walk-in closet with built in shelving.

The back of the house is full fenced and has a large deck with built in BBQ gas line. Easy to maintain landscaping front and back. Two car garage with opener and lots of built in shelves for extra storage. The neighborhood has several picnic areas as well as a park with large play toy.

TERMS: Available January 1, 2019. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $2,495.00 and a deposit of $2,500.00. No smoking. Small pets will be considered case by case with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com
www.sarahdevine.withwre.com

(RLNE3498562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24216 SE 278th St have any available units?
24216 SE 278th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 24216 SE 278th St have?
Some of 24216 SE 278th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24216 SE 278th St currently offering any rent specials?
24216 SE 278th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24216 SE 278th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 24216 SE 278th St is pet friendly.
Does 24216 SE 278th St offer parking?
Yes, 24216 SE 278th St offers parking.
Does 24216 SE 278th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24216 SE 278th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24216 SE 278th St have a pool?
No, 24216 SE 278th St does not have a pool.
Does 24216 SE 278th St have accessible units?
No, 24216 SE 278th St does not have accessible units.
Does 24216 SE 278th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 24216 SE 278th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24216 SE 278th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 24216 SE 278th St does not have units with air conditioning.
