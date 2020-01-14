All apartments in Manchester
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3635 E Nevada Ave

3635 Nevada Ave E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3635 Nevada Ave E, Manchester, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY....(until 6/2020 - Check out this beautiful rambler near Manchester area and close to the Manchester State Park! This newer craftsman home features a nicely landscaped front yard, open kitchen/dining room/living room layout, master suite, plenty of parking space, and a 3 car garage. Tenants pay all utilities; electric heat. NO PETS PLEASE. ( DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

If you qualify, please take a drive past the property, and then email dorinda@reidpm.com or call 360-308-2209 for more information.

(RLNE2732212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 E Nevada Ave have any available units?
3635 E Nevada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, WA.
Is 3635 E Nevada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3635 E Nevada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 E Nevada Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3635 E Nevada Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 3635 E Nevada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3635 E Nevada Ave offers parking.
Does 3635 E Nevada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 E Nevada Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 E Nevada Ave have a pool?
No, 3635 E Nevada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3635 E Nevada Ave have accessible units?
No, 3635 E Nevada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 E Nevada Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 E Nevada Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3635 E Nevada Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3635 E Nevada Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
