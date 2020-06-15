All apartments in Longbranch
Longbranch, WA
19115 23rd Street SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

19115 23rd Street SW

19115 23rd Street Kp South · (253) 858-7368
Location

19115 23rd Street Kp South, Longbranch, WA 98349

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19115 23rd Street SW · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
basketball court
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Palmer Lake Community - 3 bedroom 2 bath home is approximately 1,080 square feet and is located walking distance from Palmer Lake. Built in 1985, this home features an open floor plan with a kitchen, dining room, large living room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven, plenty of counter space, cabinets and vaulted ceilings. The community includes private lake access, a playground, basketball courts and boat launch. Washer and dryer hook ups. This is a must see! Small dog is negotiable. No Smoking Property.

Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com

19115 23rd Street SW
Lakebay, WA 98349

Rent: $1,225.00/ month
Deposit: $1,125.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available June 1st
Currently Occupied
Call for Information
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5733102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19115 23rd Street SW have any available units?
19115 23rd Street SW has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19115 23rd Street SW have?
Some of 19115 23rd Street SW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19115 23rd Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
19115 23rd Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19115 23rd Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 19115 23rd Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 19115 23rd Street SW offer parking?
No, 19115 23rd Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 19115 23rd Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19115 23rd Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19115 23rd Street SW have a pool?
No, 19115 23rd Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 19115 23rd Street SW have accessible units?
No, 19115 23rd Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 19115 23rd Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19115 23rd Street SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 19115 23rd Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 19115 23rd Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
