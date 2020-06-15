Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Palmer Lake Community - 3 bedroom 2 bath home is approximately 1,080 square feet and is located walking distance from Palmer Lake. Built in 1985, this home features an open floor plan with a kitchen, dining room, large living room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven, plenty of counter space, cabinets and vaulted ceilings. The community includes private lake access, a playground, basketball courts and boat launch. Washer and dryer hook ups. This is a must see! Small dog is negotiable. No Smoking Property.
Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com
19115 23rd Street SW
Lakebay, WA 98349
Rent: $1,225.00/ month
Deposit: $1,125.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available June 1st
Currently Occupied
Call for Information
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5733102)