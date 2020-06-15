Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Palmer Lake Community - 3 bedroom 2 bath home is approximately 1,080 square feet and is located walking distance from Palmer Lake. Built in 1985, this home features an open floor plan with a kitchen, dining room, large living room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven, plenty of counter space, cabinets and vaulted ceilings. The community includes private lake access, a playground, basketball courts and boat launch. Washer and dryer hook ups. This is a must see! Small dog is negotiable. No Smoking Property.



Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com



19115 23rd Street SW

Lakebay, WA 98349



Rent: $1,225.00/ month

Deposit: $1,125.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available June 1st

Currently Occupied

Call for Information

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Cats Allowed



