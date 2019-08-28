Amenities
18306 15th Pl W Available 09/13/19 Newer Beautiful 2-Story Home LYNNWOOD - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - Contemporary class shows in this open-concept, 2400 Sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that backs greenbelt/wooded area. Open foyer has 20 ceilings with chandelier and hand scraped hardwood floors. Great room with built-in electric fireplace with wood mantel & recessed lighting. Spacious gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, full height tile backsplash, 5-burner gas cooktop, pantry, large center island with eating bar & sink and stainless steel appliances (built in microwave & oven, 5-door refrigerator & dishwasher). Dining area with large sliders to fenced backyard that backs to wooded greenbelt. Separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Upstairs has 4 generous bedrooms includes spacious Master suite with coved ceilings, luxurious 5-piece bathroom with big walk-in closet. Attached 2-car garage with opener and parking for 2 additional vehicles in the driveway. Neighborhood playground is 1 block away. This gorgeous home is conveniently located near all amenities including Alderwood Mall/Costco, Mill Creek Town Center and easy access to Boeing, I-5/I-405 and Bothell Everett Hwy.
~Lease term is 1 year
~All utilities and yard work under 6 ft are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required.
~Pets ok on a case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening on Petscreening.com
