Home
/
Larch Way, WA
/
18306 15th Pl W
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

18306 15th Pl W

18306 15th Pl W · No Longer Available
Location

18306 15th Pl W, Larch Way, WA 98037

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18306 15th Pl W Available 09/13/19 Newer Beautiful 2-Story Home LYNNWOOD - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - Contemporary class shows in this open-concept, 2400 Sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that backs greenbelt/wooded area. Open foyer has 20 ceilings with chandelier and hand scraped hardwood floors. Great room with built-in electric fireplace with wood mantel & recessed lighting. Spacious gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, full height tile backsplash, 5-burner gas cooktop, pantry, large center island with eating bar & sink and stainless steel appliances (built in microwave & oven, 5-door refrigerator & dishwasher). Dining area with large sliders to fenced backyard that backs to wooded greenbelt. Separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Upstairs has 4 generous bedrooms includes spacious Master suite with coved ceilings, luxurious 5-piece bathroom with big walk-in closet. Attached 2-car garage with opener and parking for 2 additional vehicles in the driveway. Neighborhood playground is 1 block away. This gorgeous home is conveniently located near all amenities including Alderwood Mall/Costco, Mill Creek Town Center and easy access to Boeing, I-5/I-405 and Bothell Everett Hwy.

~Lease term is 1 year
~All utilities and yard work under 6 ft are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required.
~Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system - showings by appointment only
~Pets ok on a case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening on Petscreening.com
~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

(RLNE5098784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

