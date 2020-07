Amenities

A Brand New 3 Bdrm 2.25 Bth Home in the Aldercrest Community! - 3 Bedroom, 2.25 Bathroom, Master with vaulted ceilings, Large open kitchen plan, Brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, large garage, close to Aldwerwood Mall, Restaurants, community park and trails. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and Park and Ride. Deposit and first months rent moves you in!

Aldercrest Community. NO PETS. Use 17904 17th Ave. W. for GPS.



