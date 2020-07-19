9020 Waverly Drive Southwest

Amenities
Nice Studio Duplex unit in Lakewood!! 3/4 Bath!! Large Yard!!! Near Lake!! W/D on Site!!! Close to Lakewood Town Center!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Sewer: $59 in addition to rent
Electric: TPU
Water: $25 in addition to rent
Yard:$50 in addition to rent
Refuse: Pierce County
Pets Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-refundable Pet fee
$250 Non-refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$250 Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee
$150 Non-refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $2134
Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 7/8/20
