Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:50 PM

9020 Waverly Drive Southwest

9020 Waverly Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Waverly Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Central Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Nice Studio Duplex unit in Lakewood!! 3/4 Bath!! Large Yard!!! Near Lake!! W/D on Site!!! Close to Lakewood Town Center!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Sewer: $59 in addition to rent
Electric: TPU
Water: $25 in addition to rent
Yard:$50 in addition to rent
Refuse: Pierce County

Pets Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-refundable Pet fee
$250 Non-refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$250 Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee
$150 Non-refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $2134

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 7/8/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest have any available units?
9020 Waverly Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Waverly Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 9020 Waverly Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
