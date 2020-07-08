3416 S 312th ST

Amenities

Updated West Hill Home! Available June 8th! - Application Pending:



Large 4 Bedroom remodel located on a quiet street. This home has been completely renovated and features a brand new kitchen and baths; new roof, hot water heater, baseboard heaters, light fixtures and doors; new insulation in the attic and crawl space with a newly installed moisture barrier and lifetime warranty on the new sump pump; new floors, interior and exterior paint and carpet. Large rec room and extra room that could be an office. RV parking. Close to shopping, schools and major roadways (I-5 and Military Road)



No pets please - $20 monthly septic fee



James@HavenRent.com



No Pets Allowed



