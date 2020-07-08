All apartments in Lakeland North
3416 S 312th ST
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

3416 S 312th ST

3416 South 312th Street
Location

3416 South 312th Street, Lakeland North, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Updated West Hill Home! Available June 8th! - Application Pending:

Large 4 Bedroom remodel located on a quiet street. This home has been completely renovated and features a brand new kitchen and baths; new roof, hot water heater, baseboard heaters, light fixtures and doors; new insulation in the attic and crawl space with a newly installed moisture barrier and lifetime warranty on the new sump pump; new floors, interior and exterior paint and carpet. Large rec room and extra room that could be an office. RV parking. Close to shopping, schools and major roadways (I-5 and Military Road)

No pets please - $20 monthly septic fee

James@HavenRent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2770184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 S 312th ST have any available units?
3416 S 312th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland North, WA.
Is 3416 S 312th ST currently offering any rent specials?
3416 S 312th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 S 312th ST pet-friendly?
No, 3416 S 312th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland North.
Does 3416 S 312th ST offer parking?
Yes, 3416 S 312th ST offers parking.
Does 3416 S 312th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 S 312th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 S 312th ST have a pool?
No, 3416 S 312th ST does not have a pool.
Does 3416 S 312th ST have accessible units?
No, 3416 S 312th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 S 312th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 S 312th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 S 312th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 S 312th ST does not have units with air conditioning.

