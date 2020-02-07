3248 S. 302nd Place,

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming, elegant and functional this updated traditional Northwest 6 bedroom 2 3/4 bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the boutique CAMELOT development of homes conveniently within minutes of I-5 the 405 and South Center Mall. Right at the top corner Auburn and Renton. It is a fantastic house you must see with more features than we are able to describe. Enjoy outdoor living with the Large grassy fenced yard, patio, flower beds and large, dry designer shed. Paved side area of garage for boat and rv parkiing. Huge double car garage with massive storage space. Parking for several cars on apron in front of garage.



The home features a sprawling open floor design with gleaming wood floors; new carpet in the bedrooms, deco ceramic tile floors in bathrooms. Granite counters, high end SS appliances, designer fixtrures and cozy brick fireplace in main room.



Chef kitchen, separate diniing area; two office areas, large multi family gathering room, sewing room/nursery niche off master suite. So many areas of living space this is a home for entertaining friends and family and to fully enjoy.



This is a non smoking property. We do not accept pets. We do require Renters Insurance at move in. Contact management office and @ Sig@tctpm.com to view. Online application is available @ TCTPM.com website at $45 ea applicant.. All applicants 18 years+ must apply.

End of quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac with territorial views from all directions.

Home is in pristine condition. Ready to move in.