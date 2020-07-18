All apartments in Lakeland North
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

32209 50th Ct S

32209 50th Ct S · (253) 214-7441
Location

32209 50th Ct S, Lakeland North, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 32209 50th Ct S · Avail. now

$3,095

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
new construction
New Construction Home on West Hill Auburn - **Application Pending**

This beautiful home was recently built in 2017. As you enter the home on the mail level, you have a guest bedroom off the entrance. The home flows to an open living room, dining room and spacious, top of the line kitchen with all stainless steel appliances.
The upstairs has three bedrooms with a huge bonus room that could be another bedroom, play room or theater room. The master bedroom is also upstairs with a gorgeous master bathroom with his and her sinks and an impressive walk in closet.

The home sits up on a hill and is a corner lot and has a good size backyard with a covered patio.

Kimberly@havenrent.com

#1120

(RLNE5914748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32209 50th Ct S have any available units?
32209 50th Ct S has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32209 50th Ct S have?
Some of 32209 50th Ct S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32209 50th Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
32209 50th Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32209 50th Ct S pet-friendly?
Yes, 32209 50th Ct S is pet friendly.
Does 32209 50th Ct S offer parking?
No, 32209 50th Ct S does not offer parking.
Does 32209 50th Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32209 50th Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32209 50th Ct S have a pool?
No, 32209 50th Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 32209 50th Ct S have accessible units?
No, 32209 50th Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 32209 50th Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 32209 50th Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32209 50th Ct S have units with air conditioning?
No, 32209 50th Ct S does not have units with air conditioning.
