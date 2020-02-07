All apartments in Lakeland North
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

Location

27846 47th Place South, Lakeland North, WA 98001
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
27846 47th Place South Available 07/10/20 Auburn Home - Available 7/10! Fabulous 3 bedroom + den, 2.5 bathroom home. This is a spacious oasis in a small community and includes a play park and basketball hoop. An elegant staircase graces the front entryway. The office/den is just down the hall, followed by a powder room. A large living room with an open kitchen and dining room leads to a back patio that opens to a sizable, yet low maintenance and fully fenced backyard. Upstairs, you'll find a lovely master bedroom that boasts a walk-in closet and bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. 2 more bedrooms are on the same floor, along with a laundry room. The 3rd bathroom is steps away. Last, but not least, the home features an attached 2 car garage and allows 1 small dog or 1 cat.
Sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594

#avenueoneresidential #auburn #auburnrentals #auburnhouse

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5103726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27846 47th Place South have any available units?
27846 47th Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland North, WA.
What amenities does 27846 47th Place South have?
Some of 27846 47th Place South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27846 47th Place South currently offering any rent specials?
27846 47th Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27846 47th Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 27846 47th Place South is pet friendly.
Does 27846 47th Place South offer parking?
Yes, 27846 47th Place South offers parking.
Does 27846 47th Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27846 47th Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27846 47th Place South have a pool?
No, 27846 47th Place South does not have a pool.
Does 27846 47th Place South have accessible units?
No, 27846 47th Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 27846 47th Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 27846 47th Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27846 47th Place South have units with air conditioning?
No, 27846 47th Place South does not have units with air conditioning.
