27846 47th Place South Available 07/10/20 Auburn Home - Available 7/10! Fabulous 3 bedroom + den, 2.5 bathroom home. This is a spacious oasis in a small community and includes a play park and basketball hoop. An elegant staircase graces the front entryway. The office/den is just down the hall, followed by a powder room. A large living room with an open kitchen and dining room leads to a back patio that opens to a sizable, yet low maintenance and fully fenced backyard. Upstairs, you'll find a lovely master bedroom that boasts a walk-in closet and bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. 2 more bedrooms are on the same floor, along with a laundry room. The 3rd bathroom is steps away. Last, but not least, the home features an attached 2 car garage and allows 1 small dog or 1 cat.

Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594



No Dogs Allowed



