14631 11th Pl W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage internet access

(Interested renters must provide their mobile number for listing inquiries)



Charming UNFURNISHED, 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in Lynnwood, WA.



The spacious and airy interior has a polished hardwood floor and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a glossy countertop, fine cabinets, and drawers that have ample storage space, and stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and dishwasher. An in-unit washer and dryer plus 3-car attached garage; driveway parking (3 parking spots), all included in the rent. The home has installed forced-air heating. Smoking is prohibited in the property. Outside, one can find a fenced yard and a deck-- cool spots to hang out with family members or friends. No worries, the property owner will take care of the yard.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landscaping and HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Its near and accessible to the nearby playground and parks. Also, an easy walking distance to the Transit line to Seattle and Bellevue.



This property will be available starting December 10, 2019.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

202 Smokey Point Lynnwood - 0.1 mile

410 Mariner P&R Seattle - 0.1 mile

109 Ash Way P&R - Lake Stevens - 0.1 mile

860 McCollum Park - University District - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5363418)