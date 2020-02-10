All apartments in Lake Stickney
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

14631 11th Pl W

14631 11th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

14631 11th Place West, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Charming UNFURNISHED, 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in Lynnwood, WA.

The spacious and airy interior has a polished hardwood floor and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a glossy countertop, fine cabinets, and drawers that have ample storage space, and stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and dishwasher. An in-unit washer and dryer plus 3-car attached garage; driveway parking (3 parking spots), all included in the rent. The home has installed forced-air heating. Smoking is prohibited in the property. Outside, one can find a fenced yard and a deck-- cool spots to hang out with family members or friends. No worries, the property owner will take care of the yard.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landscaping and HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Its near and accessible to the nearby playground and parks. Also, an easy walking distance to the Transit line to Seattle and Bellevue.

This property will be available starting December 10, 2019.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
202 Smokey Point Lynnwood - 0.1 mile
410 Mariner P&R Seattle - 0.1 mile
109 Ash Way P&R - Lake Stevens - 0.1 mile
860 McCollum Park - University District - 0.1 mile

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

