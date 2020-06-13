/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Stevens, WA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1611 94th Ave NE
1611 94th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Lake Stevens Rambler $2100 - Remodeled Lake Stevens home for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Home includes newer paint, newer carpet, newer kitchen counter top and refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11080 22nd Place NE
11080 22nd Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 84th Ave NE
1913 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1999 sqft
1913 84th Ave NE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with a 2 Car Garage - 1913 84th Ave NE Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
10431 26th Pl SE
10431 26th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available Now!!!July Renters! Desirable 3 bed 2.5 bath Single Family home! - Single Family home located in a desirable Pasadera neighborhood in Lake Stevens! This 3 bed 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crosswater Condominiums
1 Unit Available
2724 85th Ave NE
2724 85th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
Lake Stevens. Crosswater on Soper Hill. Spectacular Immaculate 4 Bed. 2.5 bath - 2724-85th Ave NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. Crosswater Development on Soper Hill. Spectacular immaculate Two story. 4 bed. 2.5 bath. 2 gar garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7815 14th St SE
7815 14th Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1587 sqft
Like New Spacious Home, Convenient Location 3 BR 2.5BA! - A Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home now available.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Frontier Heights
1 Unit Available
8926 12th St NE
8926 12th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION-Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler house with fenced yard. - APPROVED APPLICATION-Welcome home to this Lake Stevens 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with brand new carpet and new paint.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Stevens
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
6609 47th Ave NE
6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1560 sqft
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1904 State Street
1904 State Street, Everett, WA
Move-in Ready 4 bed 2 bath Home w/ New Carpet and Paint Throughout! - Welcome to this updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home that offers new carpet and paint throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
6326 42nd St NE
6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Gardner
1 Unit Available
3614 Broadway
3614 Broadway, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1517 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Charming downtown Everett home. This home includes 3 bedrooms, a bonus/den room and 2 bathrooms. New flooring, paint and blinds throughout. Features a spacious updated kitchen with lots of storage and new range.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Port Gardner
1 Unit Available
3210 Lombard Ave Se
3210 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
This home is has lived in Everett since 1925! This charming home features recent Studs-Out Remodel w/ New Electrical, plumbing, Kitchen, bath, siding, & deck w/ Partial Mountain Views loaded W/Upgrades and Fully Fenced.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Delta
1 Unit Available
1819 Walnut St
1819 Walnut Street, Everett, WA
Another fantastic rental home brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This roomy, newly updated 4BR/2BA home features gleaming wood floors and steel faced appliances.
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Stevens
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
7 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Last updated June 12 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Holly
20 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.