Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
9325 11th St SE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

9325 11th St SE

9325 11th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9325 11th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lake Stevens Home with Peak-a-Boo View - Property Id: 194621

3 bedroom Home in Lake Stevens Neighborhood with Peak-a-boo views of the Lake - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home, 2 Car garage. Gas Heat and Fireplace. 9ft Ceilings throughout the house, All stainless steel appliances and Granite Countertops..Fenced backyard. Close to Frontier Village and shopping. Peak-a-Boo Views of Lake stevens from the Master bedroom, tenant pays sewer charge with rent monthly, W/D Use at own risk PETS OK/NO SMOKING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194621
Property Id 194621

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5444932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 11th St SE have any available units?
9325 11th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 9325 11th St SE have?
Some of 9325 11th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 11th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
9325 11th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 11th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9325 11th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 9325 11th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 9325 11th St SE offers parking.
Does 9325 11th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9325 11th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 11th St SE have a pool?
No, 9325 11th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 9325 11th St SE have accessible units?
No, 9325 11th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 11th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9325 11th St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9325 11th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9325 11th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

