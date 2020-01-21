9325 11th St SE

Amenities

3 bedroom Home in Lake Stevens Neighborhood with Peak-a-boo views of the Lake - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home, 2 Car garage. Gas Heat and Fireplace. 9ft Ceilings throughout the house, All stainless steel appliances and Granite Countertops..Fenced backyard. Close to Frontier Village and shopping. Peak-a-Boo Views of Lake stevens from the Master bedroom, tenant pays sewer charge with rent monthly, W/D Use at own risk PETS OK/NO SMOKING

