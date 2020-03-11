All apartments in Lake Stevens
9221 34th Pl NE

9221 34th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9221 34th Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake Stevens - Beautifully updated rambler in Lake Stevens. Home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large fenced yard with oversized deck for entertaining. Home has been updated with wide plank floors thru out, new kitchen w/ white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & a custom backsplash. Home has 3 bedrroms and 2 full bathrooms, gas fireplace, 2 car garage. Owner is looking for a one year lease.
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5595846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9221 34th Pl NE have any available units?
9221 34th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 9221 34th Pl NE have?
Some of 9221 34th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9221 34th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
9221 34th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9221 34th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 9221 34th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 9221 34th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 9221 34th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 9221 34th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9221 34th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9221 34th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 9221 34th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 9221 34th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 9221 34th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9221 34th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9221 34th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9221 34th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9221 34th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.

