All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 9207 1st Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
9207 1st Street SE
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

9207 1st Street SE

9207 1st St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9207 1st St SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful 5 Yr Old Home w/ 4Bd 2.5 Baths in Lake Stevens - Welcome to your new home in beautiful Lake Stevens!
Architectural nook for your favorite artwork as you enter.
Hardwood floors throughout main floor, accented by gorgeous upgraded granite counters, extended tile backsplash, ebony cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Don't miss the extended storage under the stairs and the large 2 car garage.
Along with a master retreat, you'll find 3 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs.
2 blocks from shopping and restaurants, an easy walk. $2200.00 monthly rent. Security deposit of $2200.00.
Unfortunately no dogs allowed.. only cats allowed for this home.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3955589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9207 1st Street SE have any available units?
9207 1st Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 9207 1st Street SE have?
Some of 9207 1st Street SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9207 1st Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
9207 1st Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9207 1st Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9207 1st Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 9207 1st Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 9207 1st Street SE offers parking.
Does 9207 1st Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9207 1st Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9207 1st Street SE have a pool?
No, 9207 1st Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 9207 1st Street SE have accessible units?
No, 9207 1st Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 9207 1st Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9207 1st Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9207 1st Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9207 1st Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College