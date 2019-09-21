9207 1st Street SE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautiful 5 Yr Old Home w/ 4Bd 2.5 Baths in Lake Stevens - Welcome to your new home in beautiful Lake Stevens!

Architectural nook for your favorite artwork as you enter.

Hardwood floors throughout main floor, accented by gorgeous upgraded granite counters, extended tile backsplash, ebony cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Don't miss the extended storage under the stairs and the large 2 car garage.

Along with a master retreat, you'll find 3 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs.

2 blocks from shopping and restaurants, an easy walk. $2200.00 monthly rent. Security deposit of $2200.00.

Unfortunately no dogs allowed.. only cats allowed for this home.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3955589)