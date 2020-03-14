All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated March 14 2020

9200 11th Place NE

9200 11th Street Northeast
Location

9200 11th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

Fully upgraded & spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage townhome - This amazing 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome unit is fully upgraded and offers an amazing location in Lake Stevens. ON the main level you will find the living room with gas fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen, half bath and 2 car garage. The kitchen offers granite countertops, high end stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Upstairs is a loft area, master suite complete with walk in closet & master bathroom, the 2 spare bedrooms, a full size hall bathroom and laundry closet. Throughout this home you will find upgrades like stainless appliances, laminate flooring, granite, vaulted ceilings, custom millwork and so much more. This home is located in the amazing Frontier Village community of Lake Stevens and is within walking distance of shopping, dining, park and rides schools and so much more.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including an $87 Sewer Charge due monthly. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5617223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 11th Place NE have any available units?
9200 11th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 9200 11th Place NE have?
Some of 9200 11th Place NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 11th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
9200 11th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 11th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9200 11th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 9200 11th Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 9200 11th Place NE offers parking.
Does 9200 11th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9200 11th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 11th Place NE have a pool?
No, 9200 11th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 9200 11th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 9200 11th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 11th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9200 11th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9200 11th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9200 11th Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
