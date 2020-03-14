9200 11th Place NE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fully upgraded & spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage townhome - This amazing 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome unit is fully upgraded and offers an amazing location in Lake Stevens. ON the main level you will find the living room with gas fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen, half bath and 2 car garage. The kitchen offers granite countertops, high end stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Upstairs is a loft area, master suite complete with walk in closet & master bathroom, the 2 spare bedrooms, a full size hall bathroom and laundry closet. Throughout this home you will find upgrades like stainless appliances, laminate flooring, granite, vaulted ceilings, custom millwork and so much more. This home is located in the amazing Frontier Village community of Lake Stevens and is within walking distance of shopping, dining, park and rides schools and so much more.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including an $87 Sewer Charge due monthly. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5617223)