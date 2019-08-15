All apartments in Lake Stevens
Lake Stevens, WA
8533 16th St. NE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

8533 16th St. NE

8533 16th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8533 16th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the highly coveted Parkway Ridge neighborhood in Lake Stevens. Right off Lundeen Parkway and close to dozens of great storefronts at Frontier Village. A+ school districts accompany spacious bedrooms all on the second floor, vaulted ceilings, and a beautiful fenced-in yard. We are pet friendly! Washer/Dryer hook-ups only. 5-piece bath attached to Master Bedroom. All appliances included. Non smoking. AB/KIO

(RLNE4393703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8533 16th St. NE have any available units?
8533 16th St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 8533 16th St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
8533 16th St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8533 16th St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8533 16th St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 8533 16th St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 8533 16th St. NE offers parking.
Does 8533 16th St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8533 16th St. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8533 16th St. NE have a pool?
No, 8533 16th St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 8533 16th St. NE have accessible units?
No, 8533 16th St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8533 16th St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8533 16th St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8533 16th St. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8533 16th St. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
